Ukrainian President Signs Controversial Law On Media Censorship

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Ukrainian President Signs Controversial Law on Media Censorship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday signed a new law on media, previously criticized by journalists and human rights activists for excessive censorship.

The Ukrainian parliament adopted the law in the second and final reading on December 13 despite opposition from several lawmakers.

The law reportedly grants the Ukrainian government the right to fine and shut down any tv channel, newspaper or website for no defined reason.

Ukrainian lawmaker Mykola Kniazhytskyi condemned the newly adopted media law as a set-back that reminds of the times Moscow was controlling all central television broadcasting in the Soviet Union, by legitimizing the existence of the Rada channel as state television.

