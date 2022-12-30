UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian President Signs Law On National Minorities Required By EU

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Ukrainian President Signs Law on National Minorities Required by EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on national minorities required for further integration of Ukraine into the European Union.

According to the Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua, the law is a condition set by the EU, which has been demanding that Ukrainian norms be revised to fit European standards for the protection of national minorities since 2019.

The Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, adopted the law in early December and the president signed it on Thursday.

The new legislation prohibits discrimination against national minorities and guarantees equal "civil, political, social, economic, cultural and linguistic rights and freedoms." At the same time, the law stipulates that the minorities' rights and freedoms may be restricted "in the interests of national security, territorial integrity and public order, to prevent disorder or crime, for public health.

"

In 2014, Kiev and Brussels signed an Association Agreement and established the EU-Ukraine Association Council to initiate Ukraine's political and economic integration into the bloc. Four month after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the heads of state and government of EU countries approved on June 23, 2022 granting Ukraine the status of candidate to join the union. The European Council will take further steps after the candidate country fulfills the conditions required by the European Commission.

