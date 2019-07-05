UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian President Speaks Against Dividing Donbas Residents Into Friends, Foes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:11 PM

Ukrainian President Speaks Against Dividing Donbas Residents Into Friends, Foes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that he was against the idea of dividing residents of the conflict-ridden eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas into friends and foes since the region's inhabitants were no different from other Ukrainian citizens

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that he was against the idea of dividing residents of the conflict-ridden eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas into friends and foes since the region's inhabitants were no different from other Ukrainian citizens.

Zelenskyy paid a visit to Ukraine's Donetsk region earlier on Friday, during which he presented the new head of the region's Kiev-controlled military and civil administration, Pavlo Kirilenko. This administration used to be stationed in the city of Donetsk, but after war broke out in the region it was moved to Mariupol, a city in the same region which remains under Kiev's control. During a press briefing Zelenskyy said that Kirilenko's brother and parents still lived in areas of Donbas, which includes the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, that are not controlled by Kiev and did not communicate with his relatives because of political differences.

"I ask [everyone] not to divide people who live on the temporarily occupied territories [self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk], into friends and foes. They are the same people and have no defects," Zelenskyy said.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they refused to recognize the new central government and subsequently proclaimed their independence.

A ceasefire deal between the warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later following talks brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy group: Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine. Despite this agreement, however, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas. To date, the situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of violating the truce.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Visit Germany Minsk Same Luhansk Mariupol Donetsk Kiev Independence From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry Checking Reports of Deten ..

1 minute ago

2,800 more Hujjaj to reach Madina Munawwara

1 minute ago

Supreme Court rejects review petition regarding st ..

1 minute ago

Jaguar Land Rover to Launch All-Electric XJ Produc ..

1 minute ago

Peshawar District administration arrest 119 profit ..

6 minutes ago

New Zealand qualify for World Cup semis as Pakista ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.