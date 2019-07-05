Ukrainian President Speaks Against Dividing Donbas Residents Into Friends, Foes

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that he was against the idea of dividing residents of the conflict-ridden eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas into friends and foes since the region's inhabitants were no different from other Ukrainian citizens

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that he was against the idea of dividing residents of the conflict-ridden eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas into friends and foes since the region's inhabitants were no different from other Ukrainian citizens.

Zelenskyy paid a visit to Ukraine's Donetsk region earlier on Friday, during which he presented the new head of the region's Kiev-controlled military and civil administration, Pavlo Kirilenko. This administration used to be stationed in the city of Donetsk, but after war broke out in the region it was moved to Mariupol, a city in the same region which remains under Kiev's control. During a press briefing Zelenskyy said that Kirilenko's brother and parents still lived in areas of Donbas, which includes the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, that are not controlled by Kiev and did not communicate with his relatives because of political differences.

"I ask [everyone] not to divide people who live on the temporarily occupied territories [self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk], into friends and foes. They are the same people and have no defects," Zelenskyy said.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they refused to recognize the new central government and subsequently proclaimed their independence.

A ceasefire deal between the warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later following talks brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy group: Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine. Despite this agreement, however, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas. To date, the situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of violating the truce.