Ukrainian President Suspends Flights of An-26 Aircraft After Crash - Presidential Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered the temporary suspension of all flights of aircraft similar to the An-26 following a deadly crash in Kharkiv region on Friday evening, the deputy head of the presidential office Oleh Tatarov said on Saturday.

"The president has given an order to suspend all flights of similar aircraft until the causes of the crash are clarified. The minister of defense and the head of the General Staff have already begun to comply with this order," Tatarov said during an appearance on the Ukraine 24 broadcaster.

Earlier on Saturday, Zelenskyy signed a presidential decree declaring September 26 a national day of mourning following the crash, which has left at least 25 people dead, according to investigators.

The An-26 military plane, which had 27 people on board, crashed near the town of Chuguev in Kharkiv region on Friday evening. Investigators have located the downed plane's flight recorders at the scene of the wreckage and work is ongoing to identify the cause of the crash.