Ukrainian President to Address UN Assembly in Person

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will fly to New York next week to speak at the UN General Assembly, his spokesperson said on Friday.

"The Ukrainian president's official visit to the United States starts on Monday.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak at the UN General Assembly and hold bilateral talks with other leaders," Serhiy Nikiforov told a news briefing.

Zelenskyy will also meet with officials from international organizations, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, he said.

The 76th UN General Assembly started at the New York headquarters on Tuesday. The leader-level general debate will be held from September 21-27.