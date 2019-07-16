Ukrainian President to Change Ambassadors to US, Switzerland, Armenia, Argentina - Reports

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to change ambassadors to Switzerland, Cyprus, Argentina, the United States and other countries, the Levyi Bereg news website reported on Tuesday, citing Ukrainian diplomatic sources

On Monday, the Ukrainian presidential administration announced that it was switching out 12 Ukrainian ambassadors, albeit without specifying which countries they would be pulled from. Vadym Prystaiko, the deputy head of the presidential administration, is allegedly behind the idea for the diplomatic reshuffle.

"Due to a new stage in Ukrainian politics after the election, Zelenskyy wants to change ambassadors, first and foremost to the G7 countries.

But the problem is that there are no candidates to replace them. That is why on the current list there are no G7 countries [except the United States]. There are the Vatican, Switzerland, Argentina, Vietnam, Jordan, Armenia, Cyprus, South Africa and such like," the source said.

After the election, Zelenskyy began making changes to the Ukrainian political establishment. Shortly after being inaugurated in May, he dismissed the foreign and defense ministers, and the head of the Ukrainian Security Service.