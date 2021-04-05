Ukrainian President to Discuss Donbas With German, French Counterparts This Week - Reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to hold talks on the situation in Ukraine's breakaway region of Donbas with his European counterparts France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Angela Merkel later this week, the ZN.ua media outlet reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Merkel, and Macron through video conference took place at the end of March. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that no "red lines" were touched upon on the Donbas issue during the negotiations.

According to the diplomatic sources cited by the news outlet, the negotiations between Zelensky, Macron, and Merkel are due to take place later this week. The talks were supposed to be held after the Putin-Macron-Merkel discussions but were postponed due to failure of the parties to agree on the time of the negotiations.

The talks come as ceasefire violations continue in the breakaway region, where Kiev initiated an offensive against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in 2014 after a coup in the Ukrainian capital. Notably, at least one pre-school child was killed and a woman was injured as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack in Oleksandrivske on Saturday, the DPR militia reported.

The conflict in the region is being mediated by the so-called Normandy Format, including Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany. In February 2015, the group leaders had negotiated on an accord to cease hostilities in the area and seek a long-term political resolution to the conflict. During a Normandy summit in Paris in late 2019, all sides agreed that the Minsk agreements remained the basis of the Donbas conflict settlement.