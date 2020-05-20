UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President To Give Second Press Conference By Inauguration Anniversary

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 08:30 AM

Ukrainian President to Give Second Press Conference by Inauguration Anniversary

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will give a press conference, dedicated to the anniversary of his inauguration, in Kiev on Wednesday.

Access for journalists will be limited due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

The press conference will be the second during Zelenskyy's presidency. His first major press conference took place on October 10, 2019 in the unusual format of a "press marathon": for 14 hours the Ukrainian leader answered questions, setting a record in terms of the time he spoke to reporters.

Zelenskyy's inauguration took place on May 20, 2019. The Ukrainian president has mainly spoken to reporters at short briefings and during his trips, as well as by means of video addresses.

"On Wednesday, May 20, at 10:30 a.m. [07:30 GMT], a press conference by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will start... In connection with the quarantine measures imposed in the country to counter the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, the number of media representatives who can participate in the event will be limited," the press service said.

