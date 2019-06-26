UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President To Pay 3-Day Visit To Canada In Early July - Press Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Canada from July 1-3 to take part in the Ukraine Reform Conference aimed at contributing to the reforming process in the country, the presidential press office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine Roman Waschuk said back in May that Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland had invited Zelenskyy to partake in the conference.

"On July 1-3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a visit to Canada. In Toronto, the President will take part in the Ukraine Reform Conference. The President of Ukraine will hold meetings with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, members of the Canadian Parliament and Canadian business representatives," the statement said.

On May 8, Freeland held a meeting with Zelenskiy as part of her visit to Ukraine. They discussed issues related to corruption, economic development and conflict settlement in the country's eastern regions.

The Ukraine Reform Conference will be held in Toronto from July 2-4. The event will bring together the foreign ministers from a number of states, including the European Union, the G7 and NATO "to support Ukraine as it moves ahead with much-needed reforms," according to the Canadian government.

