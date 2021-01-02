Ukrainian President to Tour Asia in 2nd Half of 2021 - Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand as part of an Asia tour that is expected to take place in the second half of the year, Ihor Zhovkva, the deputy head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said on Saturday.

"We work on organizing the Ukrainian president's Asian tour in the second half of 2021. We have a lot of economic interests in South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore ” these are going to be the tour's main destinations," Zhovkva said in an article for the Dzerkalo Tyzhnia weekly.

Ukraine has special plans for the development of economic cooperation and trade with India and China, according to the official. Additionally, Kiev hopes to engage Beijing in the implementation of Ukrainian infrastructure projects.

Plans are also in place for the advancement of Ukraine's national interests in the middle East. In particular, Zhovkva described as an "important milestone, from the standpoint of both, country image and the presentation of its economic potential," the fact that Ukraine would have a separate pavilion at the EXPO-2020 global fair in Dubai.