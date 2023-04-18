UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian President Visited Front Line Near Avdiivka - President's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Ukrainian President Visited Front Line Near Avdiivka - President's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited forward positions of the Ukrainian military near the town of Avdiivka north of Donetsk, the president's office said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited forward positions of the Ukrainian military near the town of Avdiivka north of Donetsk, the president's office said on Tuesday.

"During a working trip to the Donetsk region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontline positions of the Ukrainian defenders in Avdiivka.

The Head of State listened to the report of the commander of the 'Donetsk' operational-tactical group regarding the situation in the area of his responsibility," a statement on the president's official website reads.

According to the statement, Zelenskyy also presented the Ukrainian soldiers with state awards

Avdiivka is a well-fortified town in the Donetsk People Republic currently held by the Ukrainian military, one of the most heavily defended areas in the the Donetsk sector of the contact line.

Related Topics

Ukraine Donetsk

Recent Stories

PM, FM discuss overall political situation

PM, FM discuss overall political situation

12 minutes ago
 US, Australia to Sign Enhanced Space Cooperation M ..

US, Australia to Sign Enhanced Space Cooperation MOU This Week - Space Command C ..

4 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves judgment o ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves judgment on maintainability of plea abo ..

4 minutes ago
 NATO Does Not Regard China as Adversary - Stoltenb ..

NATO Does Not Regard China as Adversary - Stoltenberg

11 minutes ago
 Sino-Pak wheat cooperation to enhance risk resista ..

Sino-Pak wheat cooperation to enhance risk resistance in agri sector

11 minutes ago
 Fox News on trial in $1.6 bn defamation case

Fox News on trial in $1.6 bn defamation case

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.