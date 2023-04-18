(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited forward positions of the Ukrainian military near the town of Avdiivka north of Donetsk, the president's office said on Tuesday.

"During a working trip to the Donetsk region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontline positions of the Ukrainian defenders in Avdiivka.

The Head of State listened to the report of the commander of the 'Donetsk' operational-tactical group regarding the situation in the area of his responsibility," a statement on the president's official website reads.

According to the statement, Zelenskyy also presented the Ukrainian soldiers with state awards

Avdiivka is a well-fortified town in the Donetsk People Republic currently held by the Ukrainian military, one of the most heavily defended areas in the the Donetsk sector of the contact line.