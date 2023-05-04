UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian President Visits Military Base In Netherlands - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Dutch air force base in the town of Soesterberg on Thursday, Dutch media reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Dutch air force base in the town of Soesterberg on Thursday, Dutch media reported.

The plane with Zelenskyy on board landed at Dutch airport Schiphol on Wednesday evening. This is Zelenskyy's first visit to the country since he took office in 2019. Earlier in the day, he met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

He also visited the International Criminal Court in The Hague where he delivered a speech titled "There is no peace without justice."

Zelenskyy was accompanied by Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, the NOS broadcaster reported, adding that before the trip to the base, the Ukrainian leader met with the King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander.

On Thursday, Rutte said that the Netherlands is working with partners on options for the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

