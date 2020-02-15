Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Confident Donbas War Will End Within 5 Years of His Presidency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence on Saturday that the war in the conflict-torn southeast of Ukraine would end within the five years of his office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence on Saturday that the war in the conflict-torn southeast of Ukraine would end within the five years of his office.

"If during these five years we can end the war, to be honest, I'm sure of this, but if we can, we will return our territories and people, I did it [ran for Presidency] not in vain," Zelenskyy said during a security conference in Munich.

The Ukrainian president went on to say that the disengagement of troops in Donbas should take place on the sectoral basis and that Kiev would soon brief leaders of the Normandy Four on the initiative.

Zelenskyy noted that the transition from one sector to the next would be possible only after the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM) to Ukraine verifies that there are no illegal armed groups, weapons and military equipment in the sector.