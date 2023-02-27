UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Sanctions Russian Children's Ombudspersons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Ukraine has imposed sanctions against Russian commissioners for children's rights, according to a new decree published on the website of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Ukrainian media reports, Zelenskyy has also imposed sanctions on a number of Russian athletes, and certain Russian organizations, including those linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC).

The Russian Red Cross Society has also been sanctioned.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy said in a video posted on social media that he had signed three decrees designating Russians related to sports and military contractors for sanctions.

On Saturday, the European Union published its latest list of sanctions targeting an additional 87 Russian nationals and 34 entities over the conflict in Ukraine. The 10th package of restrictions includes Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova among the sanctioned individuals.

Russia has been able to largely withstand the sanctions pressure that the European Union and its allies have been piling on it since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine in February, 2022. The United Nations estimated in its January World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) report that the Russian economy contracted by just around 3% last year (versus the projected 15%).

