Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Held Meeting With Trump Presidential Rival Christie

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that he held a meeting with former New Jersey Governor Christopher Christie, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination, during which they visited the town of Bucha.

"I had a meeting with a member of the Republican Party, former Governor of New Jersey, Christopher Christie.

And it is very important that Mr. Christie began his visit to Ukraine with a visit to Bucha to see with his own eyes the threat to freedom and to everyone in the world posed by Russian aggression," Zelenskyy tweeted.

The Ukrainian president thanked "all Americans for their vital support."

Christie is a vocal republican critic of former US President Donald Trump, who seeks to return to the Oval Office in 2024.