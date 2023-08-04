Open Menu

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Held Meeting With Trump Presidential Rival Christie

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 10:47 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Held Meeting With Trump Presidential Rival Christie

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that he held a meeting with former New Jersey Governor Christopher Christie, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination, during which they visited the town of Bucha

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that he held a meeting with former New Jersey Governor Christopher Christie, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination, during which they visited the town of Bucha.

"I had a meeting with a member of the Republican Party, former Governor of New Jersey, Christopher Christie.

And it is very important that Mr. Christie began his visit to Ukraine with a visit to Bucha to see with his own eyes the threat to freedom and to everyone in the world posed by Russian aggression," Zelenskyy tweeted.

The Ukrainian president thanked "all Americans for their vital support."

Christie is a vocal republican critic of former US President Donald Trump, who seeks to return to the Oval Office in 2024.

Related Topics

World Governor Ukraine Russia Visit Trump All

Recent Stories

Brazilian Police Arrest Person Who Threatened Braz ..

Brazilian Police Arrest Person Who Threatened Brazilian President - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Minister hands over ownership rights of houses to ..

Minister hands over ownership rights of houses to flood victims in Shaheed Benaz ..

4 minutes ago
 Rescuers help children cross floodwaters to reach ..

Rescuers help children cross floodwaters to reach home

4 minutes ago
 BHC delegation visits Hattar Economic Zone

BHC delegation visits Hattar Economic Zone

2 minutes ago
 Harden criminal arrested after shootout with polic ..

Harden criminal arrested after shootout with police

2 minutes ago
 Literary session held at PAL

Literary session held at PAL

2 minutes ago
Pakistan needs peace, unity to achieve progress, p ..

Pakistan needs peace, unity to achieve progress, prosperity: Prime Minister Sheh ..

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Chinese counterpart review bil ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Chinese counterpart review bilateral relations, strategic pa ..

19 minutes ago
 IGP distributes laptops to children of 50 martyred ..

IGP distributes laptops to children of 50 martyred policemen

5 minutes ago
 PTI chief using delaying tactics to evade punishme ..

PTI chief using delaying tactics to evade punishment: Atta

43 minutes ago
 US Nuclear Submarine Visits Australia to Boost AUK ..

US Nuclear Submarine Visits Australia to Boost AUKUS Security Team-Up Plan - Nav ..

43 minutes ago
 Ocean Surface Hits Record High Temperatures Due to ..

Ocean Surface Hits Record High Temperatures Due to Climate Change - Reports

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World