KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy qualified on Friday as a mistake Georgia's decision to recall its ambassador from Kiev due to ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's appointment as the head of the executive committee of the Ukrainian National Council for Reforms.

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani announced earlier on Friday that Tbilisi would not cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine over the matter, but would recall the ambassador for consultations.

"We have great relations with Georgia, with the Georgian people. In spite of everything, we will not recall our ambassador back to Ukraine for consultations ... I think the Georgian side has committed a mistake. I think that all the sides will understand, after consultations, that the personnel policy of any country is the business of this country and citizens living there," Zelenskyy told reporters, as aired by Nash broadcaster.