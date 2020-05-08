UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Sees As Error Tbilisi's Ambassador Withdrawal Due To Saakashvili's Designation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:04 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Sees as Error Tbilisi's Ambassador Withdrawal Due to Saakashvili's Designation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy qualified on Friday as a mistake Georgia's decision to recall its ambassador from Kiev due to ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's appointment as the head of the executive committee of the Ukrainian National Council for Reforms

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy qualified on Friday as a mistake Georgia's decision to recall its ambassador from Kiev due to ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's appointment as the head of the executive committee of the Ukrainian National Council for Reforms.

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani announced earlier on Friday that Tbilisi would not cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine over the matter, but would recall the ambassador for consultations.

"We have great relations with Georgia, with the Georgian people. In spite of everything, we will not recall our ambassador back to Ukraine for consultations ... I think the Georgian side has committed a mistake. I think that all the sides will understand, after consultations, that the personnel policy of any country is the business of this country and citizens living there," Zelenskyy told reporters, as aired by Nash broadcaster.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Tbilisi David Kiev Georgia All From

Recent Stories

‘Bilawal should focus Thar where children are dy ..

2 minutes ago

Thar Foundation distributes ration package among 2 ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) ..

5 minutes ago

DC urged to complete wheat procurement targets wit ..

1 minute ago

From pitch to politics: Iraq's new sports Former I ..

1 minute ago

Police foils drug smuggling bid, 52 Kg Hashish,21 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.