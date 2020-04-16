UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Welcomes Donbas Prisoner Exchange

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 03:53 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed on Thursday the completion of the prisoner exchange with the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), noting that the prisoner swap with the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) was ongoing

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed on Thursday the completion of the prisoner exchange with the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), noting that the prisoner swap with the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) was ongoing.

The Kiev-DPR prisoner exchange finished in Donbas earlier in the day, with Kiev handing over 10 prisoners and the DPR handing over nine people. The LPR and Kiev are to conduct their prisoner exchange later in the day under the "11 for seven formula."

"I am very glad that the first portion of Ukrainian citizens has already been released. This is the portion that used to stay on the temporarily occupied [territory of the] Donetsk region ... Actions to release people from the Luhansk region, which is unfortunately temporarily occupied, are ongoing," Zelenskyy said, as aired by Ukraine-24.

