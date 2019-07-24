UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President Will Never Trade Crimea For Moscow's Help In Donbas Talks - Adviser

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 08:22 PM

Ukrainian President Will Never Trade Crimea for Moscow's Help in Donbas Talks - Adviser

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will never agree to recognize Crimea as Russian territory in exchange for Moscow's help in settling the situation in Donbas, Ukraine's presidential adviser, Nikita Poturayev, said Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will never agree to recognize Crimea as Russian territory in exchange for Moscow's help in settling the situation in Donbas, Ukraine's presidential adviser, Nikita Poturayev, said Wednesday.

In June, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said the country's new government might consider recognizing Russian sovereignty over Crimea in exchange for Moscow's favorable influence in the Normandy Four format to negotiate a ceasefire agreement in Donbas.

"Zelenskyy will never trade Crimea for Donbas or vice versa," Poturayev told the ATR broadcaster.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated in 2014 in the wake of Crimea's reunification with Russia and the crisis in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, which proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev that February.

