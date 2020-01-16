UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President Withdraws Decentralization Bill, Sends For Review - Office

Thu 16th January 2020 | 07:42 PM

Ukrainian President Withdraws Decentralization Bill, Sends for Review - Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has withdrawn the bill to amend the constitution, decentralizing the national administrative framework, and submitted it for revision, the president's office announced on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has withdrawn the bill to amend the constitution, decentralizing the national administrative framework, and submitted it for revision, the president's office announced on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy met with the deputy heads of the Servant of the People parliamentary group, which is currently the largest in the country's parliament.

"Following the meeting, the Head of State decided to withdraw his draft law "On Amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine (on Decentralization of Power)" (registration number 2598) and submit it for revision," the office said in a statement.

Zelenskyy put forward the bill in mid-December last year. It proposed to change Ukraine's administrative structure, making the country's territorial units more independent from Kiev, as well as introducing the new position of a prefect to represent the government in the regions. The Ukrainian opposition has criticized the bill for allegedly giving the president too much authority. The embassies of Canada, Germany, and Sweden expressed their disapproval as well.

