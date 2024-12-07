Open Menu

Ukrainian President Zelensky Arrives In Paris For Notre Dame Reopening

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Ukrainian President Zelensky arrives in Paris for Notre Dame reopening

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived Saturday in Paris for the grand reopening of Notre Dame cathedral, sources said, where he could have his first face-to-face meeting with US president-elect Donald Trump.

A security source said Zelensky had arrived around midday at Charles de Gaulle airport. A source in the Ukrainian delegation confirmed Zelensky's arrival to AFP, saying the president would stay until Saturday night, but would not comment on the possibility of a meeting with Trump.

Zelensky, one of around 40 heads of state and government attending the ceremony, is due to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at 5:00 pm (1600 GMT).

"We expect a good decision from today's meeting with Macron," the Ukrainian delegation source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Trump landed in the French capital earlier Saturday on a private plane.

He is also due to meet with Macron, at 1500 GMT -- an hour before Zelensky.

A Trump-Zelensky meeting would be of huge importance given fears in Kyiv that Trump, who once boasted he could end Russia's war on Ukraine in 24 hours, may urge concessions to Moscow.

Trump has scoffed at the billions of Dollars in US military assistance to Ukraine, and has spoken of forcing a quick settlement.

