Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Announces First Investment Forum On Donbas Reconstruction

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 03:00 AM

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Announces First Investment Forum on Donbas Reconstruction

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first investment forum on reconstruction of the conflict-hit eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas that will be held in the city of Mariupol.

"According to preliminary estimations, we need more than 10 billion Euros [over $11 billion] to reconstruct Donbas. This fall we will hold a relevant forum in Mariupol. We will invite foreign investors, who are interested in financing infrastructural and humanitarian projects in Donbas, to take part in the forum," Zelenskyy said at a conference on Ukrainian reforms in Toronto.

The eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas was devastated by a military conflict that erupted in 2014 after local residents refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government that came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

Some parts of Donbas are controlled by the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which are still engaged in sporadic clashes with the Ukrainian governmental troops.

