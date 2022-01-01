UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Calls End Of War In Donabs His Main Goal

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2022 | 05:50 AM

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Calls End of War in Donabs His Main Goal

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has named the end of the war in the eastern region of Donbas his main goal.

"Unfortunately, we have not ended the war in the eastern part of our state. This is my main goal. That is why I say 'yet.' Because the next year will be better," Zelenskyy said in a New Year address to the nation.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government and proclaimed independence from the country.

A ceasefire deal was signed in Minsk a year later following talks brokered by the leaders of the Normandy Four states. The agreement has not been implemented so far and sporadic clashes still continue.

