Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Feels Well After Testing Positive for COVID-19 - Spouse

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who contracted the coronavirus, feels well and continues to work in self-isolation, First Lady Olena Zelenska said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Zelenskyy said he had contracted the coronavirus.

Head of Zelenskyy's office Andriy Yermak and Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran also tested positive for COVID-19.

"About the president's health - everything is fine, he feels fine, he is isolated, but continues to work," Zelenska said during the International Forum of Cultural Diplomacy.

To date, Ukraine has confirmed 479,197 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 8,756.