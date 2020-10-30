UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Introduces Bill To Dissolve Constitutional Court

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 12:30 PM

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Introduces Bill to Dissolve Constitutional Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday submitted a bill to the parliament, which envisaged creating term limits for Constitutional Court judge and annulling the Court's decision to overturn some anti-corruption norms.

"Immediately initiate the procedure of the [judges'] competitive selection with the subsequent appointment of the Constitutional Court's new composition in the order established by the State's Constitution and Ukraine's Law on the Constitutional Court," the bill said.

On October 27, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine overturned a number of anti-corruption norms in the legislation, including criminal liability for declaring false information. The opposition parties said that the Constitutional Court's decision could have negative consequences for Ukraine's European integration.

The Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigations summoned Oleksandr Tupytskyi, the head of the national Constitutional Court, for questioning on November 2 over his suspected involvement in organized crime.

