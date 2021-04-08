UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy May Visit Donbas Due To Escalation In Region - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 09:30 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit Donbas after reports of an escalation in the region, Ukrainian media reported.

There has been no official announcement from the Ukrainian presidential office.

The visit could take place April 8 or April 9, RBK-Ukraina reported citing its own sources.

