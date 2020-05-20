UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Says Russia Reluctant To Discuss Crimea

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:34 PM

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Says Russia Reluctant to Discuss Crimea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday he tried to raise the Crimea issue at negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Russia remains reluctant to discuss this

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday he tried to raise the Crimea issue at negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Russia remains reluctant to discuss this.

"When I met in Normandy with [German Chancellor] Angela Merkel, we raised this issue, as well as with French Republic President [Emmanuel Macron]. And honestly, I told this Putin. I feel that Russia, of course, does not want to discuss this thing. But we remember that this is our land, these are our people," Zelenskyy said at a press conference.

Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in the March 2014 referendum. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the referendum results and imposed sanctions on Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure, and the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law. According to Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel March

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi continues efforts to provide relief ..

1 minute ago

PTCL supports underserved communities during COVID ..

3 minutes ago

Skechers Virtual Run and Ramadan Mubarak Challenge ..

6 minutes ago

PBIF demands revolutionary measures to revive econ ..

11 minutes ago

MoI, Emiratisation Ministries: Disinfection Progra ..

21 minutes ago

KSE-100 Index closes with net loss of 225.74 point ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.