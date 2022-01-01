UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Says Will Hold Talks With Biden On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Says Will Hold Talks With Biden on Sunday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would hold negotiations with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on Sunday to coordinate steps on ensuring peace and security in Ukraine and Europe.

On late Thursday, Biden held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which they discussed the security in Europe and the escalation of tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

"As we have agreed with our Strategic Partner (US), nothing about (Ukraine) without (Ukraine). Look forward to talking again with @POTUS (US president) this Sunday to coordinate our steps for the sake of peace in Ukraine and security in Europe," Zelenskyy wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated in the past several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied those accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

