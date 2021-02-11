Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Signs Law on State Support for Investment Projects

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on state support for investment projects with major investments, the presidential office said in a statement.

"Zelenskyy signed the law 'On State Support for Investment Projects with Significant Investments in Ukraine', which the Verkhovna Rada adopted on December 17, 2020.

This document will help restore investment activity in Ukraine after the crisis year 2020," the office said.

The law envisions the provision of state support to Ukrainian and foreign investors with a total investment of 20 million Euros ($24.2 million) or more.