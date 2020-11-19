UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again, But Feels Good

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 04:20 AM

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again, but Feels Good

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had taken a second coronavirus test and the result was positive again, but added that he felt good.

Earlier, Ukrainian presidential spokeswoman Iuliia Mendel said that Zelenskyy's health was improving.

"My repeated test, unfortunately, is still positive, but I continue to work every day...

I feel better and better, the smells have returned today, my strength is returning," the Ukrainian leader said in his video blog on Telegram.

Zelenskyy on November 9 said he had contracted COVID-19. Later, Ukrainian Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak said he also had the infection. On November 12, Yermak's adviser Mikhail Podolyak said Zelensky and Yermak were being treated at a hospital in Kiev.

