Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to Meet Turkish President Erdogan in Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, during an official visit to Turkey, which kicks off on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy is also scheduled to meet with the representatives of Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities.

In Istanbul, he is expected to meet with the Bishop of the Greek Orthodox Church Bartholomew I of Constantinople.

The visit will finish on Thursday.