UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy To Meet Turkish President Erdogan In Ankara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:10 AM

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to Meet Turkish President Erdogan in Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, during an official visit to Turkey, which kicks off on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy is also scheduled to meet with the representatives of Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities.

In Istanbul, he is expected to meet with the Bishop of the Greek Orthodox Church Bartholomew I of Constantinople.

The visit will finish on Thursday.

Related Topics

Turkey Visit Ankara Istanbul Bishop Tayyip Erdogan Church

Recent Stories

Suez Canal&#039;s revenues exceed US$6bn in 2018-2 ..

9 hours ago

UAE Hajj Affairs Office offers healthcare services ..

9 hours ago

Zayed built his own model of governance and leader ..

9 hours ago

OIC reaffirms full support to Kashmiris in their l ..

10 hours ago

Former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj passe ..

10 hours ago

Abolishing status of Kashmir by India a war crime ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.