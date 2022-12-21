Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to Visit US on Wednesday - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the United States on Wednesday and he is expected to meet high-profile US political figures, Punchbowl News reported.

Zelenskyy will reportedly leave his country for the first time since Russia undertook a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, according to the news site.

Zelenskyy is expected to meet with congressional leaders and national security committee senior lawmakers from the Democratic and Republican parties.

Additional support for Ukraine would require legislation that Congress will have to process tomorrow, Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman said via Twitter.

Zelenskyy's visit to Washington was known to a very small number of lawmakers in Congress, he added.