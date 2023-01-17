UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Announces Filing Of Resignation Over Dnipro Incident Remark

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Announces Filing of Resignation Over Dnipro Incident Remark

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych on Tuesday announced his resignation after recently suggesting that the cause of the collapse of a residential building in the city of Dnipro was Kiev's interceptor missile shooting down a Russian missile

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych on Tuesday announced his resignation after recently suggesting that the cause of the collapse of a residential building in the city of Dnipro was Kiev's interceptor missile shooting down a Russian missile.

On Saturday, a missile hit a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing at least 40 people. Shortly after the incident, Arestovych said that the building was damaged by debris from a Russian missile that was shot down by Ukrainian air defense. Kiev said later that the building was hit by a Russian missile that air defenses were incapable of intercepting. Arestovych's comment caused a public outcry, and Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko announced the start of a petition demanding Arestovych's resignation. The presidential adviser later retracted his Dnipro missile remarks.

"I wrote a resignation letter.

I want to set an example of civilized behavior: (there was) a fundamental mistake, then (you should) resign," Arestovych said on social media.

Arestovych also noted that this is not the first time he has resigned. In January 2022, he resigned as the spokesperson of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas, and also filed his resignation as adviser to the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The last time I left, a month and a half later the war began," Arestovych added.

Later in the day, the office of the Ukrainian president accepted Arestovych's resignation from his post as adviser, the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper reported, citing presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov.

On Monday, commenting on the Dnipro incident, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian armed forces do not strike residential buildings or civilian infrastructure facilities.

