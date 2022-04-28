UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Calls UN 'Weak Organization'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Wednesday criticized the UN, calling it a "weak organization."

The reason behind this attitude is that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, as part of efforts to establish peace in Ukraine, first visited Russia and only then went to Kiev, he said.

"I am surprised that representatives of organizations such as the UN, first go to Russia and not to Ukraine. The fact that only on the 63rd day of the war they started talking about humanitarian corridors sounds strange. The UN is a weak organization," Podolyak said, as quoted by the Ukrainian news website Strana.ua.

Earlier on Wednesday, Guterres said that he has arrived in Ukraine, where he is to hold talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday. Prior to this, Guterres held talks in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of the special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that it is targeting military infrastructure only.

