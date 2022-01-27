Ukrainian Presidential Office Confirms Date of Normandy Format Political Advisers Meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, has confirmed that the next meeting of the Normandy Four political advisers will be held in Berlin in two weeks.

On late Wednesday, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said that the political advisers of the Normandy format countries had agreed to hold another meeting in two weeks in Berlin.

"The next meeting will take place soon. I think this will occur in two weeks. It will be held in Berlin, we agreed to continue this dialogue," Yermak said at a press briefing following the Normandy Four political advisers meeting.

He also expressed hope that at the meeting in Berlin the parties will present initiatives that will boost the peace process.