Ukrainian Presidential Office Head Bohdan Offers Resignation - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Bohdan, has tendered his resignation, the Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper reported citing sources.

It cited five sources as saying Bohdan had spoken about his resignation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 10.

The newspaper said the office head had discussed the resignation with his deputies.

The sources did not name reasons for Bohdan's decision.