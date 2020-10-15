Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the Ukrainian Presidency, has revealed the substance of the five questions that citizens of Ukraine will be offered to answer during the upcoming local elections, Ukrainian e-newspaper Novoye Vremya reported on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the Ukrainian Presidency, has revealed the substance of the five questions that citizens of Ukraine will be offered to answer during the upcoming local elections, Ukrainian e-newspaper Novoye Vremya reported on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the citizens, when they come to cast ballots at the October 25 local elections, would be offered to answer "five important questions." He did not disclose exactly what these questions were going to be right away, but only revealed the first two on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the report, the five questions are going to be 1. Do you support the idea of life imprisonment for corruption of especially large extent? 2. Do you support the creation of a free economic zone in the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions? 3. Do you support decreasing the number of parliament members to 300? 4.

Do you support the legalization of cannabis for medical purposes - to ease the pain for gravely-ill people? 5. Do you support Ukraine's right to use the security guarantees under the Budapest Memorandum for the restoration of its sovereignty and territorial integrity?

The first two questions coincide with what Zelenskyy disclosed on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The 1994 Budapest Memorandum enshrined Ukraine's abandonment of nuclear weapons that remained in its territory after the breakdown of the Soviet Union in exchange for security guarantees from the other signatories Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The local elections across Ukraine are scheduled to take place on October 25, except in the eastern breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions, known together as Donbas. Kiev says elections may only be held in this region after local "armed groups" withdraw and give up control of the Russian-Ukrainian border.