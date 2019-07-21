UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian President's Party Leads Parliamentary Vote - Exit Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 10:30 PM

Ukrainian President's Party Leads Parliamentary Vote - Exit Polls

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The Servant of the People party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leads the parliamentary vote with 43.9 percent of the vote, the national exit poll published Sunday showed.

Opposition Platform - For Life came second with 11.5 percent, trailed by European Solidarity of former President Petro Poroshenko with 8.9 percent.

Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland is projected to win 7.6 percent of the vote, while The Voice party of rock musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk is on 6.3 percent.

An exit poll by 112 Ukraina television channel gave Servant of the People 42.7 percent, the opposition party got 12.9 percent, European Solidarity was on 8.8 percent, Fatherland on 8.5 percent, and The Voice on 6.5 percent.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Sunday TV Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE to host Economic, Investment and Trade Forum i ..

1 hour ago

GCAA implements Alcohol Testing Programme at all c ..

2 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: ‘UAE to become a shining pearl along ..

3 hours ago

Chinese culture an integral part of global culture ..

3 hours ago

Net purchases of foreign investors reach AED1 bill ..

3 hours ago

AED100 million in contracts for network extension ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.