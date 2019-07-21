(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The Servant of the People party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leads the parliamentary vote with 43.9 percent of the vote, the national exit poll published Sunday showed.

Opposition Platform - For Life came second with 11.5 percent, trailed by European Solidarity of former President Petro Poroshenko with 8.9 percent.

Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland is projected to win 7.6 percent of the vote, while The Voice party of rock musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk is on 6.3 percent.

An exit poll by 112 Ukraina television channel gave Servant of the People 42.7 percent, the opposition party got 12.9 percent, European Solidarity was on 8.8 percent, Fatherland on 8.5 percent, and The Voice on 6.5 percent.