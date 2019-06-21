The Servant of the People party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted to the Central Election Commission documents to register nearly 200 parliamentary candidates for the upcoming snap general election

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Servant of the People party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted to the Central Election Commission documents to register nearly 200 parliamentary candidates for the upcoming snap general election, the press office of the party informed Friday.

Ukraine will hold its snap parliamentary elections on July 21.

"Late in the evening, we submitted documents of 199 candidates in single-mandate districts.

Our lawyers are heroes," the party posted on its Facebook page.

On May 17, the ruling coalition of the Ukrainian parliament broke down after the People's Front party announced its decision to leave. Parties had 30 days to form a new coalition, as prescribed by law, but failed to meet their deadline.

In light of these developments, Zelenskyy dissolved the legislature and called early parliamentary elections, which were initially scheduled for October, after his inauguration.