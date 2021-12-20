UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian President's Rating Collapses To 16.7% - Poll

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tops both the approval and disapproval ratings of citizens' electoral preferences, according to a Socis poll released on Monday.

The findings showed that 16.7% of Ukrainians would vote for Zelenskyy, down from over 27% recorded on December 13 by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology. Another 32.4% told Socis that they would not vote for Zelenskyy under any circumstances. 

The overwhelming majority of 63.

8% of respondents were against Zelenskyy's running for a second term, while 26.4% supported it.

The share of Ukrainians who believe that the events in the country are moving in a wrong direction has grown from 66.3% in November to 67.4%. Another 18.5% of respondents said the country was moving in the right direction and 14.1% refrained from answering.

The survey was conducted by a phone interview from December 11 - 16, involving 2,000 respondents. The margin of error was 2.4%.

