MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Less than 27 percent of Ukrainians would vote for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a snap election, a poll published Wednesday showed.

The 42-year-old has the approval rating of 26.5 percent, according to a survey conducted from December 16-20 by Ukrainian pollster Rating, down from 31 percent reported last month by Razumkov Center.

Fifty-six percent of those sampled said they had no trust in Zelenskyy, compared to 41 percent who said they trusted the president. In early December, 53 percent of respondents said they did not trust him, while 44 percent did.

The president's party, Servant of the People, enjoys the support of 21.1 percent of voters polled by Rating. This is down from 22.7 percent reported a month ago but more than any other party could boast. The Opposition Platform came second with 17.3 percent.