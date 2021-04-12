UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President's Spokesperson Denies Claims Kiev Preparing Offensive In Donbas

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 03:08 PM

Ukrainian presidential spokesperson Iuliia Mendel called reports about Kiev's alleged preparations for an offensive in Donbas disinformation, noting that Ukraine cannot attack its own citizens

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Ukrainian presidential spokesperson Iuliia Mendel called reports about Kiev's alleged preparations for an offensive in Donbas disinformation, noting that Ukraine cannot attack its own citizens.

Last week, the first deputy head of the ministry of information of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Daniil Bessonov, said Ukraine continued to pull military equipment to Donbas for a potential offensive it may launch in late April. Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Ruslan Khomchak later refuted the claim, saying it aims at discrediting Ukraine in the international arena and spreading panic among Donbas residents.

"The commander-in-chief of our army has already stated just the other day that the report about the alleged offensive of Ukraine in Donbas is complete disinformation. The fact is that Ukraine simply cannot attack its own territory and cannot fight its people," Mendel told the Ukrainian Dom tv channel.

The official called for assessing the situation properly and not giving in to panic, adding that Kiev is convinced that only negotiations will lead to peace.

"Therefore, we are seeking negotiations in the Normandy format [that also includes Germany, Russia and France] and will move toward peace by all possible diplomatic means," Mendel added.

The Ukrainian military reported in late March that four servicemen had been killed and two others were injured as a result of a shelling near the village of Shumy in the Donetsk region. Kiev has accused local authorities of stoking tension in Donbas, while the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk blamed the deterioration on Kiev, reporting provocations from the Ukrainian security forces.

