Ukrainian Prime Minister Announces Cut Of Government Staff By At Least 10%

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 02:00 AM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Announces Cut of Government Staff by at Least 10%

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk announced on Sunday a reduction of the government staff by at least 10 percent in 2020.

Honcharuk said earlier that the salaries of ministers and their deputies would be tied to a national average, adding that all information on the ministers' salaries will be public and published monthly.

"We continue to optimize the state. This year, we will cut the entire government staff by at least 10 percent. Great savings are envisaged by the introduction of IT instruments. That is, what is 'wired' into the software significantly speeds up the processes," Honcharuk told the ICTV broadcaster.

A new deputy prime minister may appear in the government's economic bloc, Honcharuk said.

"A lot of options are being discussed and considered.

We definitely want to strengthen the economic block, because we have a focus on attracting investments, and we definitely need a person in the government who will coordinate the ministries of the economic bloc ” economy, energy, infrastructure ” in terms of attracting investments and in order to protect industry, because, indeed, the industry requires additional attention ... It could be a new deputy prime minister," he said.

He added that the government was also considering strengthening the social bloc.

Speaker of the Ukrainian parliament Dmytro Razumkov expects an interim report on the work of the cabinet from the prime minister next week. The next plenary meeting of the parliament is scheduled for February 18.

