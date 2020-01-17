Ukrainian Prime Minister Announces Submitting Resignation Letter to Zelenskyy

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Friday he had written a letter of resignation and had submitted it to President Volodymyr Zelenskyyy

"I have come to this post to fulfill the president's program. He is an example of openness and decency for me.

However, to cast any doubt in our respect and trust in the president, I have written a resignation request and have submitted it to the president, with a right to submit it to the parliament," Honcharuk wrote on Facebook.

Zelenskyy's press office said that the president had received the request and would consider it.

"The head of state will consider the request. The office of the Ukrainian president will announce the results of the consideration later," Zelenskyy's press office said in a statement, posted on Telegram.