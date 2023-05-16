UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Prime Minister Arrives In Iceland To Take Part In Summit Of Council Of Europe

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday that he had arrived in Reykjavik to take part in the summit of the Council of Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday that he had arrived in Reykjavik to take part in the summit of the Council of Europe.

"The fourth summit of the heads of state and government of the countries of the Council of Europe begins today in Reykjavik. Together with the government team, we have arrived in Iceland to take part in the event," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

The prime minister added that he would have several meetings on the sidelines of the summit, with "important decisions" on the support for Ukraine expected at the event.

The summit is kicking off on Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday evening. After the meeting, the chairmanship in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe will officially be handed over from Iceland to Lithuania.

The Council of Europe is a organization founded in 1949. It was left with 46 member states after Russia submitted a note of withdrawal in March 2022. Before the meeting in Reykjavik, there has been just three summits of the organization since its establishment, with the latest taking place in Warsaw in 2005.

