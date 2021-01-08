UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Prime Minister Asks Von Der Leyen To Help Get Vaccines Earlier Than March

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 09:00 PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Asks von der Leyen to Help Get Vaccines Earlier Than March

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has asked the European Commission chief to help the country get first COVID-19 vaccines earlier than March, his spokeswoman said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has asked the European Commission chief to help the country get first COVID-19 vaccines earlier than March, his spokeswoman said on Friday.

In mid-December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had tasked the health ministry with acquiring first COVID-19 doses in January or February at the latest. The country, however, has yet to receive first shots. According to Health Minister Maxym Stepanov, the country has signed technical documents with the COVAX facility for the supply of 8 million vaccine doses. The country has also struck a contract for 1.9 million doses with China's Sinovac Biotech.

"Indeed, the prime minister has addressed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with an official letter regarding assistance in ensuring early access to vaccination for Ukrainians.

This is about a possibility for Ukraine to get a vaccine before March, when the first vaccine batches are expected under the COVAX program," Olha Kuryshko told the Evropeiska Pravda news outlet.

Stepanov, meanwhile, announced live on Hromadske Radio that the country would sign new vaccine contracts next week. He did not specify the Names of the manufacturers.

Hours prior to that, the minister confirmed receiving an application from a Kharkiv-based pharmaceutical company to register Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. He, however, stressed that the health ministry was capable of providing the country with vaccines from "the world's leading manufactures."

Ukraine has so far confirmed over 1.1 million coronavirus cases, including more than 770,000 recoveries and 19,588 deaths. Starting Friday, the country has been on a new COVID-19 lockdown.

