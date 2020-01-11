Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Saturday that Iran's statement on the Ukrainian Boeing 737 fatal crash was a significant step in the ongoing investigation.

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Saturday that Iran's statement on the Ukrainian Boeing 737 fatal crash was a significant step in the ongoing investigation.

Earlier in the day, Iran admitted that the Ukrainian plane had been unintentionally shot down by the country's military as they were waiting for a possible retaliatory strike from the United States and confused a passenger plane for a hostile military jet.

"Iran said that the Ukrainian passenger plane was shot down. That is an important step in the ongoing investigation. Our experts are continuing work at the site of the tragedy in order to ensure a detailed investigation into the causes [of the plane crash] and a final truth-telling," Honcharuk wrote in his Telegram channel.

The prime minister added that Ukrainian experts together with Iran's Civil Aviation Organization had examined the flight recorders and other parts of the crashed plane.

On Wednesday, a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff. All 176 people on board were killed, including citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. The crash occurred shortly after Iran launched a massive attack against US bases in neighboring Iraq.

Following the Saturday's statement, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed to continue the investigation and expressed his condolences to all the mourning families. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was expecting Iran to recognize its full responsibility for the plane crash, including ensuring a complete and open investigation, prosecuting those responsible, returning the bodies, paying compensations and apologizing officially.