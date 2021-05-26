Ukrainian Prime Minister Confirms Ban on Electricity Imports From Russia, Belarus

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Wednesday confirmed that the country has banned imports of electricity from Russia and Belarus until October 1

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Wednesday confirmed that the country has banned imports of electricity from Russia and Belarus until October 1.

"Starting today, on the initiative of the Energy Ministry, a decision has been made by the National Commission for Regulation of Energy Markets to stop the import of electricity from Belarus and Russia," Shmyhal said during a government meeting.