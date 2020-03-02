UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denies Submitting Resignation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 07:21 PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denies Submitting Resignation

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said Monday he had not submitted his resignation, amid reports that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was looking to replace him

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said Monday he had not submitted his resignation, amid reports that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was looking to replace him.

"I have not written any requests yet," Honcharuk said in a broadcast announcement, adding he was aware of the talk about a possible cabinet reshuffle.

Honcharuk added he was going to consult the president and the parliament about whether he would keep the job but refused to comment further "because I do not want to spread rumors."

The Ukrainian parliament is due to convene for an extraordinary session on Wednesday at the request of the president, who is reported to be considering several candidates for the top government position.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Job Government Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health denies guests of two quarantine ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Police seize counterfeit watches worth AED1. ..

11 minutes ago

Paris Prosecutors Close Case on Police Violence Ag ..

4 minutes ago

Damascus Urges Int'l Community to Slam Turkish Act ..

4 minutes ago

KP Assembly initiates debate on water resources bi ..

4 minutes ago

Companies assets, income not my personal assets: J ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.