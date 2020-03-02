Ukrainian Prime Minister Denies Submitting Resignation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said Monday he had not submitted his resignation, amid reports that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was looking to replace him.

"I have not written any requests yet," Honcharuk said in a broadcast announcement, adding he was aware of the talk about a possible cabinet reshuffle.

Honcharuk added he was going to consult the president and the parliament about whether he would keep the job but refused to comment further "because I do not want to spread rumors."

The Ukrainian parliament is due to convene for an extraordinary session on Wednesday at the request of the president, who is reported to be considering several candidates for the top government position.