Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal Lands In Canada On Airplane Depicting Fighter Jet, Folded Hands Emoji

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Tuesday arrived for an official visit in Canada on an airplane depicting his country's flag, a picture of a fighter jet and a folded hands emoji that is commonly used to symbolize prayer or request

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Tuesday arrived for an official visit in Canada on an airplane depicting his country's flag, a picture of a fighter jet and a folded hands emoji that is commonly used to symbolize prayer or request.

Upon landing in Toronto, Shmyhal posted on Twitter a photograph of his arrival that showed the insignia on the aircraft, hinting of possible talks with the Canadian government on the provision of additional military aid to Ukraine.

"Now all Ukrainians - on both sides of the ocean - are as united as possible and working for victory," Shmyhal said via Twitter after meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian community in Canada and with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Shmyhal is set to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other senior officials, including Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and National Defense Minister Anita Anand.

Shmyhal is expected together with Canadian officials to conclude a number of bilateral agreements and deals aiming to strengthen Ukraine's macro-financial situation and economic stability.

Canada has been among the leading supporters of Ukraine's war effort since Russia launched its special military operation there in February 2022. Ottawa provided more than $3.71 billion in military, financial and humanitarian assistance to Kiev in 2022 and has allotted at least $1.82 billion this year.

