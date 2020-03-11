UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Prime Minister, Head Of IMF Mission To Ukraine Discuss Cooperation - Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:40 AM

Ukrainian Prime Minister, Head of IMF Mission to Ukraine Discuss Cooperation - Cabinet

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Finance Minister Ihor Umansky and Justice Minister Denys Maliuska discussed by phone with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, including head of the IMF mission to Ukraine, Ron van Rooden, further bilateral cooperation and reforms in the country, the cabinet said in a statement Tuesday.

Earlier, Shmyhal said that the renewed Ukrainian cabinet would continue cooperation with the IMF and other creditors.

"Denys Shmyhal stressed that the Ukrainian government was committed to continuing cooperation with the IMF. The priority is to establish an IMF expanded financing program, especially to support structural reforms, macroeconomic and financial stability in the country," the cabinet said.

Related Topics

IMF Prime Minister Ukraine Van Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

7 hours ago

Prime Minister to lay foundation stone of seven ho ..

8 hours ago

Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets ..

8 hours ago

Workers' remittances increase 5.4% to $15.12 bln

8 hours ago

North Macedonian Government Temporarily Shuts Scho ..

8 hours ago

General Commander of Polish Military Contracted CO ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.