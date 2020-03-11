Ukrainian Prime Minister, Head of IMF Mission to Ukraine Discuss Cooperation - Cabinet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Finance Minister Ihor Umansky and Justice Minister Denys Maliuska discussed by phone with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, including head of the IMF mission to Ukraine, Ron van Rooden, further bilateral cooperation and reforms in the country, the cabinet said in a statement Tuesday.

Earlier, Shmyhal said that the renewed Ukrainian cabinet would continue cooperation with the IMF and other creditors.

"Denys Shmyhal stressed that the Ukrainian government was committed to continuing cooperation with the IMF. The priority is to establish an IMF expanded financing program, especially to support structural reforms, macroeconomic and financial stability in the country," the cabinet said.